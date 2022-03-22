Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock opened at $185.90 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $260.48. The stock has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.35.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.