Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $30,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DD opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.91. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

