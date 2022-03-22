Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $127,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock opened at $175.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.74 and a 200-day moving average of $259.61. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Argus dropped their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $2,378,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,054 shares of company stock valued at $40,782,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.