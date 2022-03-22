Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

