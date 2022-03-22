Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $114,000 Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 27,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $120.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.19. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.40 and a one year high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

