Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $165.73 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.94 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.