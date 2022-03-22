Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases New Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 315,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.2% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.