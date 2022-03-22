Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases Shares of 2,000 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 65.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after buying an additional 169,523 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Evergy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 86,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,769,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.