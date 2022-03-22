Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,935 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2,212.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

