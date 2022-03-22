Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 787 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

