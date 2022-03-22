Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 15.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,627,000 after purchasing an additional 249,589 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 421,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after purchasing an additional 34,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.36 and a 200 day moving average of $99.63. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

