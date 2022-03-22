TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 289.17 ($3.81).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.28) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 315 ($4.15) to GBX 280 ($3.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

LON:TTG opened at GBX 214.50 ($2.82) on Tuesday. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 173.59 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 296.50 ($3.90). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 223.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 246.13. The company has a market cap of £378.17 million and a P/E ratio of 29.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

In related news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.65), for a total value of £79,401.03 ($104,530.06).

About TT Electronics (Get Rating)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.