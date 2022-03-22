TUI AG (LON:TUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 214.17 ($2.82).

TUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.44) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of TUI stock traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 229.95 ($3.03). 2,076,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,558,360. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 247.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 257.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 166.70 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 456.80 ($6.01). The company has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -1.55.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.