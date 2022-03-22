Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Get Tuya alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of TUYA stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,011. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93. Tuya has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -10.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tuya by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter worth $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Tuya by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Tuya in the third quarter valued at $122,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tuya (TUYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.