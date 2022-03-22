Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tuya by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter worth $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Tuya by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Tuya in the third quarter valued at $122,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tuya Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
