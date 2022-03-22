Typhoon Network Hits Market Capitalization of $205,654.34 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $205,654.34 and approximately $1,225.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00046846 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.55 or 0.07014132 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,573.85 or 1.00088446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042412 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

