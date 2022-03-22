U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock opened at $225.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -752.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.36. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -310.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.53.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.