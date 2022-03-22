U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 419 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,593,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,847,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,690 shares in the last quarter.
VCIT stock opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $96.39.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCIT)
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.