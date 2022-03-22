U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,572 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after acquiring an additional 105,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 494,378 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,089 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,728,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,723,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,128,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

