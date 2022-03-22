U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,015 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 63.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

VALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

