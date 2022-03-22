U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

WCN opened at $137.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.37 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.06.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

