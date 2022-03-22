U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $61.45 and a one year high of $98.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.77.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

