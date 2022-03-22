U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,829 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

