U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Shopify by 291.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 73.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 79.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $683.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $510.02 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $788.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,211.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

