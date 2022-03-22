U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $869,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $110.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

