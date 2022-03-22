U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $519,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,758,000 after buying an additional 172,585 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,854,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,084,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $247.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.57 and its 200-day moving average is $252.06. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $216.77 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

