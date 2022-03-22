U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.47.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.