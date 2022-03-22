U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,743 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.84.

NYSE PINS opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $88.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,449 shares of company stock valued at $8,334,261. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

