U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 34,075 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,075 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ellington Financial worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 234.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

EFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 102.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

About Ellington Financial (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.