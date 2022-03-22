U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 34,075 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,075 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ellington Financial worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 370.8% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,096,000 after buying an additional 1,554,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,421 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 596.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 990,742 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth about $16,246,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 159.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,148,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 706,315 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

EFC opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 102.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

