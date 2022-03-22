U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,758,000 after purchasing an additional 172,585 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,854,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,084,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB opened at $247.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.57 and a 200-day moving average of $252.06. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $216.77 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.