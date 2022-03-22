U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.48. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $53.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

