U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) will post sales of $294.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.24 million to $303.90 million. U.S. Silica posted sales of $234.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLCA. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $337,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,512 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 19.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,461,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 716,143 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,905,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 63,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $17.07. 1,453,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.

About U.S. Silica (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.