UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Malibu Boats worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 202,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 264.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.65. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

