UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 20.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 10.5% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Enbridge by 7.8% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 51,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 19.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $45.45.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

