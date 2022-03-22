UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 97.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 123.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 10.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.