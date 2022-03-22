UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,980 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Stride worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 107.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stride by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 188.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Stride by 105,575.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LRN opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $38.40.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

