UBS Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £150 Price Target

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a £150 ($197.47) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($204.05) to £138 ($181.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($196.16) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.90 ($210.51) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($206.35) to £134.50 ($177.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £147.53 ($194.23).

Shares of LON:FLTR traded down GBX 80 ($1.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 9,168 ($120.70). 481,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,614. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £119.62. The company has a market cap of £16.11 billion and a PE ratio of -38.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,600 ($100.05) and a 12-month high of £168.20 ($221.43).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

