UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UCBJY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. UCB has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.