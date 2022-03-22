UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Boosted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after buying an additional 1,053,388 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,590,000 after buying an additional 221,276 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,258,000 after buying an additional 38,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 26.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after buying an additional 237,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in UGI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,213,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

