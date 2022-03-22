Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after acquiring an additional 362,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,117 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 29,662.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unilever by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after acquiring an additional 282,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,440,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,770,000 after acquiring an additional 306,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

