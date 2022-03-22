United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.56 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $59.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.83.
United States Antimony Company Profile (Get Rating)
