Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPLD. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $532.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 418.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 101,441 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 24.9% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after buying an additional 145,727 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upland Software (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.