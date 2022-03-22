Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $927.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. 1,501,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,404. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.53.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

