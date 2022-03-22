Urbana (TSE:URB) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.98

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.98 and last traded at C$4.05, with a volume of 6200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$174 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Urbana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.07%.

In related news, Director Michael Brydon Charles Gundy bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,900 shares in the company, valued at C$104,650. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,570.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

