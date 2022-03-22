UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

URGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,393 shares of company stock valued at $508,835 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

