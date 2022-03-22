UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%.
Shares of URGN opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.29. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.
In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,393 shares of company stock valued at $508,835 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
URGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.
