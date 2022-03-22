UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%.

Shares of URGN opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.29. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,393 shares of company stock valued at $508,835 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter.

URGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

About UroGen Pharma (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.