Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Lowered by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 3.2% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $21,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,242,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,521,000 after acquiring an additional 513,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after acquiring an additional 797,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787,974 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 424,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

