Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 273,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,505,000 after buying an additional 183,570 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 24,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.78. 22,204,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,111,840. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

