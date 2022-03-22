Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $107.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

