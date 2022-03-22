Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.38. 461,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,487. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.71 and a twelve month high of $154.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

